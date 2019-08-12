First trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s show released

Apple TV has unveiled the first trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s new programme.

The Morning Show, which also stars Steve Carell, is set in the world of television news and Aniston has previously said it will “take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace”.

The trio of stars are heard rather than seen in the one-minute sneak peek shared on social media, with clips of their voices playing as a camera pans around a newsroom.

The news is only half the story. Catch this sneak peek of @TheMorningShow starring Jennifer Aniston, @ReeseW and @SteveCarell. Coming to Apple TV+ this fall, only on the Apple TV app: https://t.co/Q0mifiBdMR pic.twitter.com/K90DyPv5Zk — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 12, 2019

As the teaser starts, Aniston’s voice is heard saying: “Good morning. I am bringing you some sad and upsetting news.”

Carell is heard saying that his character feels “that people are screaming for honest conversation”, and Witherspoon says: “I think they want to know the person behind the facade.”

The show will be on new streaming service Apple TV+ later this year.