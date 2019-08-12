Charlie Webster says ‘never give up’ as she marks three years since coma

Charlie Webster has said she has been to some “very low places” as she marked three years since her first day on life support.

The 36-year-old sports presenter nearly died in 2016 after contracting a rare form of malaria while in Rio de Janeiro for the Olympics.

Charlie Webster in hospital in Rio (Charlie Webster/Twitter/PA)

She became unwell after taking part in a 3,000-mile charity cycle ride to the Brazilian city, where she was due to work as an official Team GB presenter.

She was put into a medically induced coma and doctors initially feared she would die.

Three years later she has shared a string of photos of herself dancing, as well as one of her lying in a hospital bed, as she encouraged fans to never give up hope.

She wrote on Instagram: “One of my favourite things is dancing!

“3 years ago today was my first day on life support in a coma, I was given no hope of living, docs thought I was brain damaged.

“I was terrified, I’d been told I was dying before I went in the coma. This is what I did 3 years on!

“Never lose hope, ALWAYS keep fighting! I posted the pic of me in a coma to show how far you can come.

“I have been to some very low places, I know how hard it is to keep going sometimes. Keep believing and please don’t give up.”

Webster previously revealed she will forever face kidney problems, as well as mental health issues, as a result of the malaria battle and can no longer eat salty foods or drink alcohol.