Alanis Morissette gives birth to a baby boy
The singer also has two other children with her husband Mario Treadway.
Alanis Morissette has given birth to a baby boy.
The singer, 45, welcomed her son Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway on Thursday.
She posted a picture of the newborn on social media, writing: “He’s here.
“Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. #8/8/19.”
The mother-of-three added: “#mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree.”
The Canadian singer announced in March that she was expecting a third child.
Sharing a black and white image of herself sporting a baby bump, she wrote: “So much NEWness.”
The singer already has two children with her husband Mario Treadway – an eight-year-old son named Ever Imre and a three-year-old daughter called Onyx Solace.
