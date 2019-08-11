Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set to continue chart success

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are set to notch up a fifth week at the top of the charts.

They are expected to hold on to number one with their hit single Senorita, according to preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

The singers are rumoured to have been dating after collaborating on the number one track.

They have been pictured holding hands and kissing while on holiday and US star Cabello, 22, recently posted on Instagram, “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran and Khalid are expected to hold on to number two in the singles chart, with Beautiful People.

Higher Love, featuring producer Kygo working on a recording by the late Whitney Houston, is poised to rise up the charts to number three.

Sam Smith’s How Do You Sleep?, currently at number 12, could also enter the top 10, according to data from OfficialCharts.com.

The Official Chart: First Look was broadcast on BBC Radio 1 between 6pm and 7pm.