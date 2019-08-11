Advertising
Lara Trump: I never imagined that I’d meet the Queen
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law attended the state visit in June.

Lara Trump was among the family members, including her sister-in-law Ivanka, who attended the state visit in June.
The 36-year-old, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Eric, said: “Knowing that one day I’ll tell this baby about the adventure overseas and all that happened while in my belly made everything all the more meaningful.”
She said: “I can assure you that I never dreamed that I’d have the opportunity to visit Buckingham Palace, meet the Queen and the royal family, and attend a state dinner — it was an unforgettable few days.”
She posed in Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort owned by her father-in-law.
“In the chaos of day-to-day life, it’s so nice to have a place where we can meet as a family and it feels like old times, before my father-in-law was president and life was a little bit less hectic,” she said.
