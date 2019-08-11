Jamie Oliver: My kids spend too much time on their phones

Jamie Oliver has said he is fed-up with how much time his children spend on their phones.

The TV chef, 44, has five children with wife Jools, including two teenage daughters.

He told The Mail On Sunday’s You magazine: “These screens! It’s 24/7. And this idea that their phone is theirs.

“I like to just restate that the phone is mine, I pay the bill. Every child seems to think it’s a human right to have one.”

He quipped: “They should have something like The Priory for parents of teenagers. It’s really tough,” and added: “I just expect certain behaviour, really. And I don’t really care if I’m liked.”

Oliver, father to Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, 10, Buddy, eight, and River, three, said of his marriage to Jools, also 44: “I’ve absolutely enjoyed watching my wife get older…

“I definitely think I’m more in love with her now than I was then. You know, I saw her yesterday, grabbed her bum, it was lovely! Nice. I even told her so. I said, ‘Lovely.’ She said,’Piss off.'”

Speaking about his restaurant group going into administration, making about 1,000 staff redundant, Oliver said the experience had been “physically, mentally and financially tough”.

The TV chef, who rose to fame on cookery show The Naked Chef, said that the “past four-and-a-half years have been the hardest of my life”.