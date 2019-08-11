Menu

Jameela Jamil celebrates anti-airbrushing ‘win’

Showbiz | Published:

The actress is known for speaking out about body positivity.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil has said the fact she can now insist her images are not airbrushed is a win for her “teenage anorexic” self.

The Good Place actress, an advocate for body positivity, said being able to stop her pictures being retouched was a victory.

Sharing an image of herself on Instagram, she wrote: “Finally able to INSIST my image, even on billboards, isn’t ever airbrushed.

“I get backfat in Every. Single. Bra.

“And I used to hide/bin so many photos because of ‘muffin tops’/ ‘double chins’ / ‘imperfections’ because I never saw them on people on TV.”

View this post on Instagram

I’m aware this may not seem that deep, or “brave” but it’s a win for teenage and twenty something me who suffered with such obsessive body dysmorphia and fixation on anything society deemed a flaw. So it’s a little win for teenage anorexic me. ?? Tag someone who needs to see this. We can break out of this prison of self hate together. ❤️ I love to expose all the shit that happens in this industry, to make us all feel sad, so you can see that it’s not you who is the problem, it’s THEM. To any other actors, influencers or models that follow me, please join me in this and fight back against the use of airbrushing that makes others try to reach standards that we a#ourselves can’t meet… ❤️ #freethebackfat

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on

Jamil – who is one of the cover stars for the edition of British Vogue guest edited by the Duchess of Sussex – added the hashtags “#freethebackfat #letabitchlive”.

She said in a separate message: “I’m aware this may not seem that deep, or ‘brave’ but it’s a win for teenage and twenty something me who suffered with such obsessive body dysmorphia and fixation on anything society deemed a flaw.

“So it’s a little win for teenage anorexic me.”

View this post on Instagram

Gah. I’m on the COVER of the September Issue of VOGUE! With some of my heroes. Guest edited by a total hero, HRH The Duchess of Sussex, (Tahani’s good friend) and @edward_enninful created such a beautiful messaging behind this iconic issue. I grew up never seeing Pakistani or Indian girls on the cover of magazines, and this means the world to teenage me. I was a also teen model briefly and thought I would have to starve myself to get into Vogue, and it’s a Fucking BEAUTIFUL thing that it’s actually my fight against those impossible beauty standards and the diet products I tried to use to get me to that weight, got me here in the end! Thank you @britishvogue for this career highlight and extraordinary life moment that I will Never forget. ❤️ ALSO photographed by one of my FAVOURITES @TheRealPeterLindbergh, and styled by the genius @TheRealGraceCoddington, hair by @BartPumpkin and @SergeNormant, make-up by @TheValGarland and @Diane.Kendal, nails by @LorraineVGriffin and @YukoTsuchihashi. On newsstands Friday 2 August. With legends: @AdutAkech @Gemma_Chan @GretaThunberg @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @AdwoaAboah @JacindaArdern @FrankieGoesToHayward @SomaliBoxer @CTurlington @SalmaHayek @TheSineadBurke @JaneFonda @LaverneCox @yarashahidi

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on

“Tag someone who needs to see this,” added the 33-year-old.

“We can break out of this prison of self hate together.

“I love to expose all the s*** that happens in this industry, to make us all feel sad, so you can see that it’s not you who is the problem, it’s THEM.

“To any other actors, influencers or models that follow me, please join me in this and fight back against the use of airbrushing that makes others try to reach standards that we a#ourselvescan’t meet…”

Jamil is known for speaking out about being body positive.

She has previously criticises stars such as Kim Kardashian West for promoting diet products online and has also hit out at designers for making “tiny, tiny, little samples” which she said are “really not much bigger than which would be worn by a child”.

