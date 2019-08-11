Jameela Jamil celebrates anti-airbrushing ‘win’

Jameela Jamil has said the fact she can now insist her images are not airbrushed is a win for her “teenage anorexic” self.

The Good Place actress, an advocate for body positivity, said being able to stop her pictures being retouched was a victory.

Sharing an image of herself on Instagram, she wrote: “Finally able to INSIST my image, even on billboards, isn’t ever airbrushed.

“I get backfat in Every. Single. Bra.

“And I used to hide/bin so many photos because of ‘muffin tops’/ ‘double chins’ / ‘imperfections’ because I never saw them on people on TV.”

Jamil – who is one of the cover stars for the edition of British Vogue guest edited by the Duchess of Sussex – added the hashtags “#freethebackfat #letabitchlive”.

She said in a separate message: “I’m aware this may not seem that deep, or ‘brave’ but it’s a win for teenage and twenty something me who suffered with such obsessive body dysmorphia and fixation on anything society deemed a flaw.

Advertising

“So it’s a little win for teenage anorexic me.”

“Tag someone who needs to see this,” added the 33-year-old.

“We can break out of this prison of self hate together.

Advertising

“I love to expose all the s*** that happens in this industry, to make us all feel sad, so you can see that it’s not you who is the problem, it’s THEM.

“To any other actors, influencers or models that follow me, please join me in this and fight back against the use of airbrushing that makes others try to reach standards that we a#ourselvescan’t meet…”

Jamil is known for speaking out about being body positive.

She has previously criticises stars such as Kim Kardashian West for promoting diet products online and has also hit out at designers for making “tiny, tiny, little samples” which she said are “really not much bigger than which would be worn by a child”.