Dame Vera Lynn: I don’t have any regrets

Dame Vera Lynn said “I don’t have any regrets” as she reflected on her life and career.

Dame Vera, who is 102, was known as the Forces’ Sweetheart and performed for British troops during the Second World War.

The singer said it is important to remember the “price of our freedom” and the sacrifices of loved ones.

She told the Big Issue: “I don’t have any regrets, I think it is important to take each day as it comes and focus on the present moment.

“We can’t change the past but, of course, we can learn from history and remember the important things – the sacrifices our loved ones made, and the price of our freedom today.”

Dame Vera, born in East Ham, east London, rose to popularity while performing for troops during wartime in countries including Egypt, India and Burma.

Her best known songs include We’ll Meet Again, The White Cliffs Of Dover and There’ll Always Be An England.

Dame Vera Lynn has reflected on her life and career (Decca Records/PA)

Remembering her wartime performances, she said: “Our brave boys were out there fighting for our freedom, and going to entertain them and bring a piece of home to the front line was really the least that I could do.

“The troops kept me perfectly safe, so I never feared for my life or felt that I was in any danger. They, of course, were putting their lives on the line on a daily basis.

“This courage motivated me to be there to support them and bring them some hope and I am so happy to have had the opportunity to do so.”

The Big Issue is on sale across the UK from August 12.