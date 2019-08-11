Advertising
Adele shares summer 2019 holiday pictures
The singer posted the snaps on Instagram.
Adele has given fans a peek at her summer in a host of new images.
The singer, 31, posted the shots on Instagram with the caption “Summer 2019.”
The star – who announced in April that she had split from husband Simon Konecki – is seen embracing nature, standing on a mountain, swimming in the sea and posing in what is thought to be Antelope Canyon in Arizona.
Another image shows a group of people on a truck, while one is of the Hello singer enjoying a campfire.
Some appear to have been taken on a luxurious boat, with Adele sunbathing on the deck and laughing as she lounges in the cabin.
The pictures were the first Adele has posted on Instagram in more than a month.
Adele and Konecki started dating in 2011 and welcomed a son, Angelo, in 2012.
They tied the knot in 2016, but in April this year a representative for the star announced in a statement that they had separated.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.