David Beckham shares more family photos from their Italian getaway

David Beckham has offered another glimpse of his family’s luxurious Italian holiday.

The football star, 44, and his fashion designer wife Victoria, 45, have jetted off to the southern region of Puglia where they are enjoying time away from their respective careers.

The couple are joined by their four children, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight.

In one photo shared with his 58 million Instagram followers, David kisses Harper as the sun sets behind them.

In another he dons a wide-brimmed hat and poses for a selfie with Cruz by the villa pool.

A third shows Victoria reclining outdoors in a royal blue dress with floral patterning.

The Beckhams have delighted fans with regular updates from their European getaway.

Earlier this week they modelled matching outfits, with David wearing a white shirt and camel chinos and former Spice Girl Victoria opting for a white T-shirt and camel shorts.