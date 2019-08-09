Ricky Martin shares first picture of his seven-month-old daughter

Ricky Martin has shared the first picture of his seven-month-old daughter, Lucia Martin-Yosef.

The Puerto Rican singer and his husband Jwan Yosef welcomed the baby girl late last year but had kept her out of the public eye.

Martin, 47, showed her off to fans with a post on Instagram.

In the picture, Martin, who starred in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, cradles the baby while she looks off into the distance.

It was captioned “La luz de mis ojos”, which translated means “she is the light of my eyes”.

Martin and Yosef announced Lucia’s arrival on December 31 last year, posting a picture of her hands to Instagram.

Martin, known as the King of Latin Pop, is already a father to 10-year-old twin sons, Valentino and Matteo.

He married Yosef, a painter, in 2017. They announced their engagement in November 2016 after a year together.

They were among the celebrity guests as the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018.