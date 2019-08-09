Mark Gatiss and Richard E Grant to feature in BBC year of literature

Mark Gatiss, Richard E Grant, Hilary Mantel and David Olusoga are to feature in a year-long celebration of literature at the BBC.

The series, which will run across the corporation’s TV, radio and online platforms, will cover both classics and contemporary fiction, from household names to cult authors.

Gatiss, executive producer and co-writer of the forthcoming Dracula drama, will front In Search Of Dracula, a BBC One programme about the famous vampire’s origins in literature.

Richard E Grant

In Being Bridget on BBC Two, novelist Helen Fielding will look at the origins of her fictional comedy heroine Bridget Jones and explore our relentless quest for self-improvement.

Oscar-nominated actor Richard E Grant will make journeys to France, Italy and Spain in BBC Four’s Write Around The World, travelling roads which have inspired writers.

The BBC is also launching a festival in partnership with libraries and reading groups.

The year will also feature special programmes from the BBC’s regular books programmes including The Radio 2 Book Club with Jo Whiley and The Verb on Radio 3.

It will also include a BBC Two three-part series The Novels That Shaped Our World.

Each programme will examine novels from three perspectives: Empire and slavery, women’s voices and working class experiences.

Greg Davies, Gillian Wearing, Michael Bond and James Ellroy are also among those who will feature.

BBC Arts acting director Lamia Dabboussy said: “BBC Arts is committed to exploring novels that have had a huge impact on our lives, from the classics to contemporary fiction.

“We’re hoping to get the nation reading, re-reading and debating novels through this year-long focus on literature across the BBC.

“Whilst not exhaustive, our programming aims to generate debate and to shed a light on the role of literature to entertain, challenge and spearhead social change since the birth of the English language novel 300 years ago.”