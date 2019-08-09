Kid Rock makes lewd comments about Taylor Swift for supporting Democrats

Kid Rock made lewd comments about Taylor Swift as he accused her of supporting the Democrats in order to crack Hollywood.

The country music singer, one of the few celebrities to openly support Donald Trump, claimed Swift opposes the president to further her film career.

She will star in an adaption of Cats later this year and has broken her long-held silence on political matters to criticise the right-wing Republican party.

Taylor Swift has been criticised by Kid Rock for her support of the Democrats (Greg Allen/PA)

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, tweeted: “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period.”

He then made sexually suggestive comments about multiple Grammy-winner Swift, 29, and what she would do to succeed in Hollywood.

Kid Rock added: “Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock.”

He was immediately criticised for the remarks and was accused of sexism. Model and TV presenter Chrissy Tiegen replied: “You’re pathetic.”

It is unclear what prompted Kid Rock’s remarks. Swift, who in the past had been criticised for staying out of politics, has recently become a vocal critic of Mr Trump.

She has also voiced support for pro-LGBT policies and announced she was voting Democrat in the mid-term elections last year.

Swift is yet to respond to Kid Rock’s tweet.