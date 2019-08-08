Advertising
Peaky Blinders image released as series five air date confirmed
Cillian Murphy plays a gangster-turned-MP in the gritty drama.
Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby is seen brooding over a gun in a new picture released ahead of the show’s fifth series.
The dramatic image shows the gangster-turned-MP, played by Cillian Murphy, siting at a table with his head in his hand.
In front of him sits a gun and a single bullet.
The image was released as it was confirmed that the Birmingham-set drama will be back on August 25.
The Bafta-winning series, which also stars the likes of Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory, Sam Neill and Paul Anderson, has been a hit across the world.
It returns to BBC One at 9pm on Sunday August 25.
