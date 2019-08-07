Marvin and Rochelle Humes’ The Hit List renewed for a second series

Marvin and Rochelle Humes’ music quiz show The Hit List has been renewed for a second series on BBC One.

The show, made by Tuesday’s Child Scotland, debuted on the channel earlier this year.

It sees three couples name as many songs and artists as they can for a chance to win £10,000.

The husband and wife team said: “We are absolutely buzzing that series two of The Hit List has been commissioned.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with all the support and positive reaction to a show that we have so much fun making.

“We’re so pleased that everyone loves it as much as we do and can’t wait for it to be back on screen again.”

Executive producer Karen Smith said: “The ratings for The Hit List were great, the recommission even better, but the best bit was hearing how families were coming together to watch and play along with the show.

“Genuinely shared viewing. I love it when a plan comes together.”

Kate Phillips, controller of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: “The Hit List has a tremendous amount of energy and is a lot of fun too.

“I love the fact that families can join in with the action and play along from the comfort of their own homes, making it the perfect way to kick off Saturday nights with BBC One.”

The Hit List is a joint commission from BBC Entertainment and BBC Music.

Saturdays singer Rochelle, 30, and JLS star Marvin, 34, married in 2012 at Blenheim Palace and share two daughters, Alaia-Ma and Valentina Raine.