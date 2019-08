All of the contestants for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing have now been revealed.

The 2019 crop includes soap stars, sports stars, a Viscountess and a YouTuber.

Here are the 15 hopefuls:

Goalkeeper David James won 53 England caps and has played for teams including Liverpool, Aston Villa and Portsmouth (Jonathan Brady)

Chris Ramsey is a comedian, TV star and podcaster (Jonathan Brady/PA)

EastEnders veteran Emma Barton is a self-confessed Strictly super-fan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

YouTube star Saffron Barker has an impressive four million followers on social media (Ian West/PA)

Catherine Tyldesley will swap the Corrie cobbles for the Strictly dancefloor (Matt Crossick/PA)

Mike Bushell presents sports bulletins on BBC Breakfast (Ian West/PA)

Children’s TV star Karim Zeroual is hoping to see “sequins galore” (BBC/PA)

Emma Thynn, Viscountess Weymouth. She is a chef, while her family runs Longleat safari park (Ian West/PA)

Michelle Visage is a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race (Matt Alexander/PA)

Table tennis Paralympic champion Will Bayley (Adam Davy/PA)

Jamie Laing has starred in E4’s structured reality series Made In Chelsea since 2011 (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Former Arsenal and England player Alex Scott is now a football pundit (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dev Griffin presents BBC Radio 1’s weekend afternoon show (Ian West/PA)

Olympic rower James Cracknell will take to the dancefloor (Jonathan Brady/PA)