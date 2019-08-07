Menu

Ayda Williams shares wedding anniversary tribute to Robbie

Showbiz

The couple tied the knot in 2010.

Ayda and Robbie Williams

Ayda Williams shared a photo of her wedding day as she and husband Robbie celebrated nine years of marriage.

The black and white image posted on Instagram shows the couple standing in front of an arch of flowers on their big day in 2010.

Ayda captioned the shot: “@robbiewilliamsHappy 9 Year Anniversary…

“You have, and will always have, all of me.

“#weddingwednesday #rydaforeverAWxx.”

Ayda, 40, and Robbie, 45, married at the singer’s home in Los Angeles in 2010.

They had daughter Theodora in 2012 and son Charlton in 2014.

In 2018 they announced they had welcomed daughter Colette (Coco) via a surrogate.

