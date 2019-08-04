Myleene Klass announces birth of third child

Myleene Klass has announced the birth of her third child.

The classical pianist, 41, revealed her son was born on August 1, shortly after she posted a naked photograph showing off her baby bump.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the baby’s hand wrapped round her finger and captioned it with the date of his arrival, writing: “01.08.19,” adding a blue heart emoji.

She revealed she was pregnant in February and in July she shared the gender of the baby as she posted photographs on social media of her blue-themed baby shower alongside the hashtag #itsaboy.

On Thursday Klass shared a nude black and white photograph of herself on Instagram, joking that she was still pregnant.

She wrote: “Will never get over or take for granted the miracle of growing and carrying a child. Mamas, you are all so incredible. Our bodies are incredible! (and yes, I’m STILL pregnant!)”.

Klass has two daughters – Ava and Hero – from her previous marriage to Graham Quinn, and is dating PR boss Simon Motson.