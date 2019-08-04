Love Island winner Amber Gill celebrates 22nd birthday with Greg O’Shea

Love Island winner Amber Gill has celebrated her 22nd birthday with partner Greg O’Shea and co-star Yewande Biala.

The reality TV star shared videos from her night out at London restaurant STK, where she was serenaded as she was presented with a cake adorned with candles.

Greg, with whom she won the ITV2 show, shared videos from the celebrations, featuring Amber’s mother Vanessa Waugh and Yewande, who was axed from the show after three weeks.

(Instagram)

(Instagram)

The revelry continued back in the couple’s hotel, where Amber collapsed in giggles on the bed wearing a pink inflatable crown.

Both Greg and Yewande can be heard singing Happy Birthday to her as Amber covers her face with her hands.

(Instagram)

The night out comes ahead of the Love Island reunion, which will see the whole cast of the ITV2 show come back together.

It will air on ITV2 at 9pm.