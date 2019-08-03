Strictly Come Dancing 2019: The line-up so far

The number of celebrity contestants announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing is now at seven.

Here is a rundown of who will be putting their best foot forward on the dance floor:

Karim Zeroual

Children’s television presenter Karim Zeroual is the seventh celebrity contestant to be announced.

Karim Zeroual at this year’s BBC Summer Social 2019 where it was announced he will compete on Strictly (Steve Farrell/PA)

The 25-year-old has been a CBBC presenter since 2014. He has a theatre background and has performed in shows including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Lion King.

He said he was looking forward to being “Strictlified” adding: “The more flamboyant the better… sequins galore please!!”

Mike Bushell

Sports presenter Bushell is a familiar face for BBC Breakfast viewers as he presents the main sports bulletins of the day for the broadcaster.

He said of his upcoming Strictly stint: “I know I will completely throw myself into the whole experience and I’m sure will love it from start to finish.

BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell will take part in Strictly this year (BBC)

“I may have tried and profiled over 500 sports over the years in my Saturday morning BBC Breakfast slot but think the Strictly challenge could be the greatest. Bring on the glitter!”

Last year he made headlines when he fell into a swimming pool during a live interview on BBC Breakfast.

Catherine Tyldesley

The former Coronation Street star is swapping the cobbles for the dance floor as she became the fifth celebrity confirmed for Strictly.

Catherine Tyldesley is the fifth celebrity announced for Strictly (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, where the announcement was made, she said she was terrified of taking part due to a lack of dancing skills.

In a message on Instagram Tyldesley added: “Beyond excited!!!! And TERRIFIED!!! Can’t wait!! Thanks for all your messages already! Here we go!!! Hold onto your jazz shoes- it’s gonna be a bumpy/clumsy ride!”.

The 35-year-old said farewell to her Corrie character Eva Price in 2018 after seven years in the role.

Saffron Barker

The YouTube star was the fourth contestant to be announced.

The 19-year-old has a whopping four million followers across her social media channels and in 2017 published her book Saffron Barker Vs Real Life.

She said she is looking forward to experiencing the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” of Strictly Come Dancing.

Last year YouTube star Joe Sugg made it through to the final.

David James

The football veteran was the first of three celebrity contestants announced live on BBC’s The One Show on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper James won 53 England caps and has played for teams including Liverpool, Aston Villa and Portsmouth.

David James leaving BBC Broadcasting House where it was announced that he will be taking part in the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He went on to enjoy a successful presenting career, including a full-time role as a pundit for BT Sport’s coverage of the Premier League.

He said: “I’m really excited to be on Strictly this year. Not just competing against this year’s stars, but being compared to previous sport stars from previous Strictly seasons. I have some big shoes to fill, #LetsGetLive.”

Emma Barton

The 42-year-old EastEnders actress is a self-confessed Strictly super-fan and said that, while she is traditionally a “dance around your handbag kinda girl”, she is looking forward to learning all the different dances on Strictly.

EastEnders actress Emma Barton (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The star, who plays Honey Mitchell in the BBC One soap, added: “I’m whipping off Honey’s Minute Mart tabard and diving right in to all the glitter and sparkle.”

Her other TV roles include BBC series Spooks and she is no stranger to the West End, having starred in Chicago, Annie and One Man, Two Guvnors.

Chris Ramsey

The comedian said he is looking forward to “the possibility of making a fool of myself in front of millions of people”.

The 32-year-old has hosted two series of The Chris Ramsey Show, which aired on Comedy Central, and also starred in the Geordie sitcom Hebburn.

He and his wife Rosie host a podcast called Shagged, Married, Annoyed.