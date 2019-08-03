Paul Hollywood splits from partner Summer Monteys-Fullam

Paul Hollywood has split from his partner Summer Monteys-Fullam, his solicitor has confirmed.

Tom Amlot, a solicitor for the Great British Bake Off judge, 53, said he had asked the former barmaid, 24, to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

In a statement to PA he said: “I asked Summer to sign an NDA as is standard practice in order to protect Paul’s family and their private lives.

“Summer insisted that she had no intention of selling any stories to the press and declined.

“I think that her refusal to discuss or sign it caused concern, understandably, so it’s not entirely surprising that they have gone their separate ways.”

Last month a judge signalled the end of Hollywood’s marriage to wife Alexandra, who had filed for divorce on the grounds that the celebrity baker had committed adultery.

District Judge Robert Duddridge held that Mr Hollywood had committed adultery and that Mrs Hollywood found it “intolerable” to live with him.

Advertising

He concluded that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and granted a decree nisi.

Paul Hollywood and then wife Alexandra (Ian West/PA)

A marriage does not formally end until a decree absolute has been granted.

Detail of the reasons for divorce emerged in court papers.

Advertising

The judge had heard how the couple had married in 1998.

They split two years ago.

Mr and Mrs Hollywood had begun fighting over money at a separate court hearing.

But lawyers representing the television star have said an agreement has now been reached.