Gisele Bundchen thanks Tom Brady for being the ‘avocado to her toast’

Gisele Bundchen has thanked her husband Tom Brady for being the family “rock” as she wished him a happy birthday.

The model and American sports star Brady, who is turning 42, were married in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California, in 2009.

Model Bundchen shared a selection of photographs of Instagram.

She captioned the pictures, writing: “Happy birthday love of my lifeeey! Life is so much better because we can share it with you! Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast ! We love you!”.

The quarterback replied to her post, writing in the comments: “Te amo mamai. I am the lucky one!!!! I love my family”.

His American football team, the New England Patriots, also shared a birthday message for him on their official Twitter account

His Patriots teammate Julian Edelman shared a birthday video montage on Instagram for Brady, set to Shania Twain’s You’re Still The One.

Brady and Bundchen have a son and a daughter and Brady also has a son from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.