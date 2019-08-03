Menu

Chuffed Kylie Minogue wheels out Loco-Motion on miniature railway

Showbiz

The pop sensation visited a miniature railway ahead of a gig in Scarborough.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue spread some locomotion joy as she gave an impromptu performance on a train in Scarborough.

The pop sensation burst into a rendition of her aptly-named hit The Loco-Motion as she visited the town’s historic North Bay Railway.

? toot toot ahhh beep beep ???

Posted by Kylie Minogue on Friday, August 2, 2019

Video shared by the singer showed her and her backing dancers leaping out of the miniature railway as it pulled into the station.

Minogue was in Scarborough to perform a sell-out gig at the Open Air Theatre on Thursday night.

She later said on Twitter: “Scarborough, you made my first visit unforgettable!”

