CBBC star Karim Zeroual joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

CBBC star Karim Zeroual is the seventh celebrity to join the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing.

The children’s TV presenter was announced live on stage at the CBBC Summer Social, where he was joined by professional dancer AJ Pritchard.

Get ready to rumba @kayzer_1 #Strictly Come Dancing is calling for CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual! ?https://t.co/BmP2AQwDER pic.twitter.com/rg0nSj0jv3 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 3, 2019

He said: “To be offered the chance to take part in Strictly is dumbfounding, I’m pinching myself…!

“I’m so excited to be Strictlified. I want THE LOT. The skimpiest of clothes, the widest of flares, the brightest of colours and the tallest Cuban heels a guy can find!

“The more flamboyant the better… sequins galore please!!”

Zeroual joins footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders star Emma Barton, YouTuber Saffron Barker, actress Catherine Tyldesley and BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell in this year’s line-up.

He has been a CBBC presenter since 2014, presenting directly from the CBBC HQ as well as numerous other titles, including BBC Young Dancer and Wimbledon Live.

Speaking on stage at the CBBC Summer Social, he said: “Honestly I’m speechless, it’s so overwhelming.

“I’m so excited, the biggest thing is i couldn’t wait to tell everyone.”

He added: “I did a bit of dancing like street dance, but nothing like ballroom or Latin, nothing like that.

“I found out a few weeks back, I got a phone call and I was all excited and I just got it, apparently they loved me!

“I’ve just been waiting to tell everyone, I’m genuinely overwhelmed.”

He also confirmed he would carry on presenting on CBBC while he appears on the dance show, saying: “I would not not do CBBC, I will still be presenting but also training really hard and having to learn what you do.”

He added: “I’m going to win it!”