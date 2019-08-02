Amber and Greg scoop nearly half the total vote during Love Island final

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea secured nearly half the total vote in Monday night’s live final.

According to figures released by ITV, the beauty therapist from Newcastle and Irish rugby player earned 48.8% of the public vote.

Despite being touted as favourites to win, runners-up Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague earned only 25.6% – around half that of Greg and Amber.

Runners-up Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague arrive at Stansted Airport (Yui Mok/PA)

The professional boxer and influencer coupled up early in the series and were named frontrunners by all the major bookmakers.

The results end a week of speculation over how tight Amber and Greg’s victory had been, with some questioning how the pair scooped the £50,000 prize despite having only been coupled up for some two weeks.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds, who placed third, were not far behind Tommy and Molly-Mae, taking home 18.2% of the vote.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds took third place (Yui Mok/PA)

Advertising

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins came fourth with 7.4%.

The results come as the stars of the ITV2 show prepare to reunite for the first time since the live final hosted from inside the Love Island villa in Majorca.

This Sunday’s reunion show, hosted by Caroline Flack, will see happy couples, spurned lovers and romantic rivals from the series come together.

Amber and former partner Michael Griffiths are expected to meet for the first time since she rejected the firefighter and chose Greg, ultimately winning the dating show.

Advertising

Sandwich seller Joe Garratt, who was coupled up with surfer Lucie Donlan, will also make an appearance.

He tweeted on Friday morning: “Can’t wait to be back with everyone at the reunion show on Sunday.

“Who will be watching?? This is one you don’t want to miss.”

Both Joe and Lucie were axed from the show in quick succession but before his departure Joe left Lucie in tears after telling her to stay away from other boys on the programme.

Tommy, younger brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury, and Molly-Mae, are also expected to make their first public appearance together.

They have so far remained quiet on social media, while the majority of couples spent the week posting copious selfies and videos.

Love Island: The Reunion airs on ITV2 on Sunday at 9pm.