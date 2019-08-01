Myleene Klass shares baby bump picture as she jokes she’s STILL pregnant

Myleene Klass has shared a photograph showing off her baby bump as she posed naked and marvelled at the miracle of the female body.

The classical pianist, 41, is pregnant with her third child, a baby boy.

Alongside the black and white photograph on Instagram, Klass wrote: “Will never get over or take for granted the miracle of growing and carrying a child. Mamas, you are all so incredible. Our bodies are incredible! ? (and yes, I’m STILL pregnant!)”.

She revealed in February this year that she was expecting.

In July she revealed the gender of the baby as she posted photographs on social media of her blue-themed baby shower alongside the hashtag #itsaboy.

Klass has two daughters – Ava and Hero – from her previous marriage to Graham Quinn and is dating PR boss Simon Motson.