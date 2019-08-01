Murder comes to Liberty High in first trailer for 13 Reasons Why series three

Murder is afoot at Liberty High School in the cryptic first trailer for series three of 13 Reasons Why.

Since first airing in 2017 the Netflix series has focused on the suicide of a teenage girl and the murky events leading up to her death.

However, the 90-second teaser hints that the US teen drama’s third series will introduce murder mystery elements.

Season 3. August 23. pic.twitter.com/nLCSn7dFqo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) August 1, 2019

The trailer promises a “new harrowing crime” and ultimately poses the question: “Who killed Bryce Walker?”

Walker, played by Justin Prentice, was the show’s main antagonist and co-captain of Liberty High School’s football and baseball team.

Katherine Langford, who played the lead role of Hannah Baker in the first two seasons, will not be returning.

It comes after Netflix removed the scene depicting the graphic suicide of Baker.

Advertising

An update on 13 Reasons Why If you or someone you know needs help finding crisis resources please visit https://t.co/cNtjtuNG1p pic.twitter.com/SxGjbYpZF6 — Netflix US (@netflix) July 16, 2019

The streaming giant said in a statement at the time that it had decided to edit the scene “on the advice of medical experts”.

At the time of its release, the streaming service had defended its decision to include the scene, which came with a warning for viewers that it “may not be suitable for younger audiences”.

Following the initial backlash, Netflix added information about crisis helplines.

13 Reasons Why returns to Netflix on August 23.