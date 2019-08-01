Love Island’s Curtis introduces Maura to his Strictly star brother AJ

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard has finally introduced Maura Higgins to his brother AJ.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional did not make the trip to Majorca to meet the Irish grid girl on the show but has finally been introduced to her via FaceTime.

(Instagram)

Curtis and Maura came fourth in the final of the ITV2 dating show, which was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

AJ, who will soon be seen on the next series of Strictly, shared a screenshot from the FaceTime chat on his Instagram story, writing: “@curtispritchard12 See you soon. Hey @maurahiggins Great to actually meet you //via FaceTime.”

Curtis was a professional on the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars before he joined Love Island.

His parents visited him while he was in the villa and his mother Debi amused viewers when she struggled to pronounce Maura’s name.