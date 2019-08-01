Love Island renewed for second series in US

Love Island will return for a second season in the US.

TV network CBS has renewed the dating reality series – which is currently airing in the country – and it will return in 2020.

The programme, based on the popular ITV2 series, has been a hit with US fans after finding a second home in the South Pacific island nation of Fiji.

The show has expanded CBS’s summer audience and allowed the network to reach a younger and more female-heavy demographic.

It comes after Love Island UK earned bumper ratings for its final on Monday night.

More than 3.6 million people tuned in to watch Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea named surprise winners.

A further 400,000 fans streamed the episode on non-TV devices such as phones and tablets, making it the most watched Love Island final ever.

Advertising

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea (Yui Mok/PA)

Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said: “The passion of Love Island’s audience is incredible.

“The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the network. We love the show’s creative execution and can’t wait for next season.”

Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment, said: “After its first season, the UK version exploded via word of mouth and social media to become a huge hit, and its viewership has grown every year.

Advertising

“We believe first season US fans are just as passionate and engaged and we look forward to building on that foundation with another fun season next summer.”

David George, chief executive and executive producer of ITV America, said: “CBS has been a fantastic partner, understanding and supporting right from the get-go the value of Love Island as a format that transcends linear TV.

“We’re thrilled to be their partner on this show and to be working together on a new season we’re confident will continue to draw and enthral viewers across platforms.”

Love Island US is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company.