Tatler unveils 2019 list of ‘cultural disrupters’

Tatler has unveiled its 2019 list of “the bright young things to know now”.

The list is comprised of 23 artists, activists, designers, models, musicians and muses – known as the New Debutantes.

They include DJs Jordan Vickers and Josh Quinton, photographer Oli Kearon and designers Leah Abbott, Harry Freegard, Pauline de Blonay, Mimi Wade and Matty Bovan, who was nominated for Emerging Designer at the Fashion Awards two years in a row in 2017 and 2018.

Fashion students such as Nicolo Pablo Venerdì and Lucas Nettleton-Tate also made the list of “cultural disrupters”.

(Louie Banks/PA)

Several models were picked to be New Debs, including Ikram Abdi Omar, who was one of the first trio of hijabi models on the cover of Vogue Arabia, Lily Jean Harvey, Yuki Beniya, Gigi Hari, Ayaana Aschkar-Stevens, Ella Hope Merryweather, Iris Luz, Antonino Russo and twins Emma and Charlotte Dugard.

Fyah Connell from musical duo One Eleven, Ione Gamble, who runs Polyester magazine, and poet, model and activist Kai-Isaiah Jamal rounded out the list of Debs, who took part in a circus-themed photoshoot for the magazine.

Tatler said: “Different in background, experience and outlook, what unites this group is a renegade spirit and a refusal to be classified by staid stereotypes of generations past.

“Instead, they’re defined on their own terms, by what they do, what they create and what they say.

“They are unabashedly outspoken. With politics in turmoil and the planet in decline, creativity, fearlessness and self-expression have never been so important, which is why it’s down to these vibrant young things to speak up, speak out and effect change.”

See the full feature in the September issue of Tatler, available via digital download and newsstands on Thursday August 1.