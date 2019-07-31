Strictly to announce three contestants on The One Show

The first batch of Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestants will be announced tonight.

Strictly’s official Twitter account said three names will be revealed on BBC’s The One Show from 7pm onwards.

?It's happening! ?Tomorrow we reveal our first THREE #Strictly celebrities of 2019! Tune-in to @BBCTheOneShow from 7pm. pic.twitter.com/hUAGuoZNN6 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) July 30, 2019

This year’s series will see viewers introduced to the new judge, Motsi Mabuse, sister of Strictly professional, Oti.

Professional dancer Motsi was previously a dancer and then judge on the German Strictly equivalent, Let’s Dance.

She joins the returning judging panel of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

The popular dancing series also has a new face in the form of Latin dancer Nancy Xu who joins the professionals line-up.

Latin specialist Nancy Xu who will be joining the pro-dancer line-up for Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)

Xu was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in her home country of China and performed in hit West End and Broadway show Burn The Floor.

She takes over from Strictly professional Pasha Kovalev, who announced his departure from the show earlier this year, telling fans it was “time for me to find a new challenge”.

Bookies have sent odds on speculative contestants including names like Sam Allardyce, Jodie Comer, Una Healy, Michelle Visage and Chris Evans.

Radio DJ Evans revealed last year that he had spoken to Strictly show bosses, but more recent reports have suggested he may not be among this year’s line-up.

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing is also reported to have been recruited this year, according to The Sun.