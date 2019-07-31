Jordyn Woods hopes to reunite with Kylie Jenner after cheating scandal

Jordyn Woods said she hopes she can reunite with Kylie Jenner one day as she discussed the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Professional basketball player Thompson was in a relationship with Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, when it was reported that he had been unfaithful with Woods.

The couple share a one-year-old daughter, True.

Woods has denied they slept together, insisting he only kissed her.

Addressing how she felt afterwards, Woods told Cosmopolitan: “I didn’t know how to feel. I was like ‘That didn’t just happen’. I (told him) ‘I need to go’.

“I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock.”

“You know that saying ‘I feel so alone in a room full of people’? I went through a phase of thinking ‘I’m going to isolate myself, because I don’t know how I feel. I don’t know what the right thing to do is.’”

“I just need(ed) some time by myself to try to understand what (was) happening, why it (was) happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know?

“How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react.”

Woods was trolled on social media after the scandal hit the headlines but she said: “I don’t believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion. I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me.

“Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But sh*t happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”

She added: “It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name.

“When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumour. It became cancerous to me.”

The relationship between Jenner and Woods appears to have deteriorated since the incident but Woods said: “I love her. That’s my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

The full interview is in the September issue of Cosmopolitan, which is on sale from August 1.