Jeff Goldblum: I have a fetish about hands

Jeff Goldblum has said he is something of a “connoisseur” and “fetishist” when it comes to hands.

The Jurassic Park actor, 66, made the surprising revelation on singer Gregory Porter’s new podcast, The Hang.

Goldblum – who is a jazz pianist as well as an actor – told Porter he had “beautiful hands”.

“I’m a little bit of a connoisseur and a fetishist about… look at your long rectangular nail beds that are so glorious,” he added.

Gregory Porter interviewed Goldblum on his podcast (Gino Terribilini Photography)

Porter then talked about holding hands with a girlfriend when he was young, and Goldblum replied: “Well, that’s a big part of love making to me.

“I mean, whatever love making is.

“What I find as thrilling as anything, the meeting of hands.

Advertising

“If I like them and am excited by them and their hands and they’re accepting and liking of my hands and people, as you know, can touch hands in their thousand points of sensitivity in each part of the hand and fingertip.

“To co-mingle and have intercourse manually like that can be infinitely mysterious and satisfying.”

Gregory Porter’s podcast The Hang (The Hang)

Goldblum is the first celebrity guest on The Hang, which sees Porter chatting with different figures from the fields of arts and entertainment. Over the course of 10 weeks, he sits down with stars including Kamasi Washington, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Amma Asante, Gilles Peterson and Annie Lennox.

The weekly podcast series kicks off on August 8 and is available on all podcast platforms.