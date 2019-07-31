Jamie Lomas to make full-time return to Hollyoaks as Warren Fox

Hollyoaks stalwart Jamie Lomas will return to the soap full time as bad boy Warren Fox next year.

Lomas played village villain Warren on and off for more than a decade in the Channel 4 series, and he recently returned to screens in a cameo that surprised viewers.

It has now been revealed the villainous character is back for good from 2020 as the programme celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Jamie Lomas has played village villain Warren Fox on and off for more than a decade (Channel 4)

Hollyoaks executive producer Bryan Kirkwood said: “Warren Fox is one of our greatest ever characters and our most dynamic, complex villain. Jamie Lomas is a leading man who we can’t wait to have back.”

Lomas teased that his return will be packed with drama, adding: “Warren is back in the village and when the Fox is back, trouble isn’t far behind him.

“The village best be on their toes because there is plenty of unfinished business.”

Warren made an appearance in the programme on Monday as part of the storyline around Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and her plot to take back her missing twins, who were fathered by Warren.

Advertising

Warren had kidnapped daughter Sophie straight after Sienna gave birth to the twins in 2017, and the following year he returned and abducted son Sebastian.

Lomas will return to filming full-time before Christmas and his scenes will air in the new year.

He joined Hollyoaks in 2006 and left in 2011, but returned in 2016 until 2017.

Lomas played Jake Stone on rival soap EastEnders from 2013 until 2014, and in 2017 he was the runner-up in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV.