Advertising
In Pictures: Love Island winners smitten as they arrive home
The final four couples were greeted by friends, family and fans at Stansted Airport.
Love Island’s winning couple Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea were greeted by friends and family as they arrived back on home soil.
The couple were joined by the other three final couples from the ITV2 show as they landed at Stansted Airport where crowds were gathering to congratulate them.
Runners-up Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, as well as Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard and India Reynolds and Ovie Soko, were all looking happy and relaxed as they made their way through the airport.
Advertising
ITV has announced that next year there will be two series of Love Island.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.