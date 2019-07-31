Menu

In Pictures: Love Island winners smitten as they arrive home

Showbiz | Published:

The final four couples were greeted by friends, family and fans at Stansted Airport.

Love Island’s winning couple Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea were greeted by friends and family as they arrived back on home soil.

The couple were joined by the other three final couples from the ITV2 show as they landed at Stansted Airport where crowds were gathering to congratulate them.

Runners-up Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, as well as Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard and India Reynolds and Ovie Soko, were all looking happy and relaxed as they made their way through the airport.

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea arrive at Stansted Airport (Yui Mok/PA)
Family and friends greet Love Island winner Greg O’Shea (second left) (Yui Mok/PA)
Family and friends greet Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill (Yui Mok/PA)
Ovie Soko and India Reynolds arrive home (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island runners up Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague (Yui Mok/PA)

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard share a kiss as they arrive at Stansted (Yui Mok/PA)
Family and friends of Love Island runner up Molly Mae Hague pose for a picture as they wait for her arrival at Stansted (Yui Mok/PA)

ITV has announced that next year there will be two series of Love Island.

