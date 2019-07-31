Dermot O’Leary to interview Ed Miliband and Andrew Scott on new podcast

Dermot O’Leary will interview high profile figures such as former Labour leader Ed Miliband and Fleabag actor Andrew Scott when he launches his new podcast.

The X Factor host’s show People, Just People, will also feature chats with footballer Eniola Aluko and BBC journalist Katya Adler as it aims to offer thought-provoking interviews with remarkable individuals from all walks of life and provide insight into their lives.

O’Leary will discuss with his subjects how they got to where they did, what drives them and the moments that have defined them as they reflect on the world they inhabit now.

Andrew Scott (Matt Crossick/PA)

The title is inspired by Howard Cosell’s famous introduction to Frank Sinatra’s Main Event concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 13 1974.

Hour-long episodes of the podcast will be released weekly on Audible from autumn this year and it will debut with a live interview with John Lloyd, the producer behind TV show such as Blackadder and QI, which will be recorded at Wilderness Festival on the Audible Live Stage on August 3.

O’Leary said: “I’m thrilled to finally announce this podcast, it’s something we’ve been working on for some time now.

“Named after the legendary Howard Cosell’s warm-up for Frank Sinatra at Madison Square garden in 1974, People, Just People is born out of curiosity to find out more about the lives of individuals I greatly admire, how they got to where they did, the highs and lows that shaped that journey, and what they’ve learned along the way.

“It’s basically a fireside, pub chat – I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we did making it.”