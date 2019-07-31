Ariana Grande says working with her idol Jim Carrey was ‘a dream’

Ariana Grande has said appearing in Jim Carrey’s TV show Kidding was “the most special experience of my life”.

The US songstress, who is a huge fan of the comic actor, posted a photograph on social media of the pair after she shot a small part.

She said it was “a DREAM of an experience”.

Grande, 26, told her 161 million followers on Instagram: “There aren’t words.

“I’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. Thankful for the most special experience of my life.

“Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak.

“Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined.”

The singer – who has a tattoo inspired by Carrey’s film The Truman Show – went on: “I get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season.

“This was a DREAM of an experience. Thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me.

“I have so much more to say but words actually can’t …. cover it.”

The singer has previously revealed she is a big admirer of Carrey, 57, and that she had the username “jimcarreyfan42” as a child.

.@ArianaGrande I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the “Deep Rest” concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/BiMa6KHYb6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 22, 2019

Earlier this year she shared pictures of the actor and one of his quotes about depression and he replied saying: “I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer.”