Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get matching tattoos of dead dog Waldo

Showbiz | Published:

The couple showed off their new ink on Instagram.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have got matching tattoos in memory of their dog, Waldo Picasso.

The couple’s Alaskan Klee Kai was reportedly killed by a car in New York last week.

The Jonas Brothers singer shared a photo on Instagram of the inking on his forearm, which shows the dog with his tongue hanging out.

R.I.P. my little angel.

He wrote: “R.I.P. my little angel.”

Game Of Thrones star Turner shared a picture of her own version of the same tattoo, which was still red from the needle.

She wrote on her Instagram story: “I miss you Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby.”

The couple got married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this year and followed it up with a second ceremony in France in June.

They also have another dog, Porky Basquiat, who is Waldo’s brother.

