Margot Robbie dazzles in plunging burnt orange gown at Tarantino premiere

Margot Robbie wore a plunging burnt orange gown as she stepped out on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s latest offering.

The Australian actress, 29, plays Sharon Tate, the Hollywood actress murdered by the Manson family in 1969, in Tarantino’s ninth feature film, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Robbie, who has starred in films such as The Wolf Of Wall Street and Mary Queen Of Scots, paired her outfit with gold drop earrings and matching heels.

Margot Robbie at the UK premiere of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She arrived on the red carpet at London’s Leicester Square alongside co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Pitt, 55, and DiCaprio, 44, opted for more relaxed looks.

The former wore a black open-collar polo shirt, blazer and casual trousers while the latter opted for a black three-piece suit and sunglasses.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in London (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Girls creator Lena Dunham, who plays Manson-acolyte Gypsy, arrived wearing a flamboyant dress which appeared to pay tribute to her new home of Wales.

The New York-born actress and writer is living in Wales for the summer while filming her latest TV show.

She showed her appreciation for the nation with a shimmering and tight-fitting bodycon outfit wrapped in red and orange tinsel.

Lena Dunham arrives in Leicester Square (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Acclaimed director Tarantino was six and living in Los Angeles at the time of the Manson murders. He has worked on the screenplay for five years.

It follows his last film, 2015’s The Hateful Eight, which he wrote and directed, but did not produce.