Gemma Collins and Diversity among stars featuring in MTV Cribs reboot

Towie star Gemma Collins and married Love Island winners Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen are among the celebrities who have signed up for MTV’s rebooted Cribs.

The cult show, which saw stars invite viewers into their homes, is returning after a 10-year hiatus featuring a new cast of famous names.

Collins will take fans on a tour of her hometown of Brentford while Essex natives Megan McKenna and Jess Wright will also make an appearance.

Newlyweds Bowen and Buckland will show viewers around their marital home and introduce fans to their dogs, Reggie and Winnie.

Fellow Love Islanders Eyal Booker and Georgia Steel will also open up their homes to the public.

British boxing champion Amir Khan and his wife Faryal also feature. They will invite cameras into their two houses, replete with a Rolls Royce and Khan’s Olympic medal.

Ashley and Jordan Banjo will make a surprise appearance at fellow Diversity dancer Perri Kiely’s bachelor pad.

The series will also feature Joey Essex, Charlotte Dawson and Team GB hockey player Sam Quek among other famous faces.

This is not the first time MTV has revived the Cribs show.

In 2017, the channel launched a Snapchat original series that featured guests including Bella Thorne.

Cribs first aired in 2000 and ran for a total of 17 seasons.

MTV Cribs airs on MTV UK from Monday August 19 at 8pm.