Catwalk star Olympia Campbell: The heyday of the wild supermodel is over

Model Olympia Campbell has said the era of the wild supermodel is over for good.

The British catwalk star said the industry had become “more serious” since the 90s heyday of stars such as Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

Campbell, who appears on the cover of Tatler’s September issue, added that it was no longer acceptable to turn up to a shoot hungover.

Asked whether the era of supermodels such as Moss, 45, were over, she told the magazine: “In the sense that everybody loves a fun party, yes.

“It has got more serious – you can’t mess around so much.

“People get pissed off if you turn up really late with a massive hangover; you won’t get booked again. But there are still definitely fun parties.”

The 23-year-old, younger sister to fellow model Edie Campbell, recently finished a master’s degree at University College London and is about the begin a PhD.

She said she sometimes struggles with modelling because the end product is “out of your hands”.

Comparing academia to modelling, she said: “Each is quite a welcome escape from the other.

“The problem I sometimes have with modelling is that you can work really hard and be a lovely presence on a shoot, but in the end a lot of the decisions are out of your hands.

“There’s not always a direct link between the work you put in and the things you get in the end. Whereas with academia, it’s more strongly correlated.

“Though there are still failures and rejections in both.”

Campbell lives in Earl’s Court with her mother, architect Sophie Hicks, and her mother’s long-standing partner, Tom Stuttaford.

Read the full feature in the September issue of Tatler available on August 1.