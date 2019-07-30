Caroline Flack reflects on ‘wonderful’ job presenting Love Island

Love Island host Caroline Flack has thanked viewers of the show following Monday night’s final.

She also said she felt grateful for the presenting job the day after the ITV2 dating show, which was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, ended.

In a message posted to her 2.2 million Instagram followers she said: “Gosh. A day doesn’t go by where I don’t feel grateful for the wonderful job that I have and how lucky I am to work and have so much fun at the same time.

“As we come to a close on a 5th series, wanna say cheers to everyone who watches and enjoys the show.”

She added she needed to “sleep for 100 years”.

On Sunday night, she admitted she had “a little wobble” as she read out the names of the winners Amber and Greg.

Her voice appeared to break on ITV2 as she told the couple that they had defeated Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

Advertising

Sharing a clip on her Instagram story after the episode, Flack wrote: “I had a little wobble tonight as I felt so emotional… I truly loved that Amber won.”

Caroline Flack said she had a ‘little wobble’ during the final episode as she was overcome by emotion (Instagram)

She also shared a photo of herself with Amber, captioned “The queen” and another of herself with fan favourite Ovie Soko, writing “And life is complete”.

In another video shared online, Flack has her arm round Tommy, saying to the camera: “This is Tommy, he just got out of the villa.”

Advertising

Caroline posed with Love Island contestant Ovie Soko (Instagram)

Clutching a glass of wine and with his shirt unbuttoned, Tommy says: “I’m feeling good, I’m feeling electric, I’m absolutely excited.

“I’ve got the belly out, I’ve got the wine. Ellie Belly is out. Cheers to everyone and God bless you all.”

The Love Island contestants will all next be seen together on Sunday night during the reunion show on ITV2 at 9pm.