Caroline Flack admits to ‘little wobble’ during Love Island final

Love Island host Caroline Flack has admitted she had “a little wobble” as she read out the names of the winners of Love Island.

Her voice appeared to break as she told Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea that they had defeated Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram story, Flack wrote: “I had a little wobble tonight as I felt so emotional … I truly loved that Amber won.”

(Instagram/PA)

She also shared a photo of herself with Amber, captioned “The queen” and another of herself with fan favourite Ovie Soko, writing: “And life is complete”.

(Instagram/PA)

(Instagram/PA)

In another video shared online, Flack has her arm round Tommy, saying to the camera: “This is Tommy, he just got out of the villa.”

Clutching a glass of wine and with his shirt unbuttoned, Tommy says: “I’m feeling good, I’m feeling electric, I’m absolutely excited.

“I’ve got the belly out, I’ve got the wine. Ellie Belly is out. Cheers to everyone and God bless you all.”