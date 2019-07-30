Brad Pitt is an amazing partner, says Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has described Brad Pitt as “an amazing partner” after the pair shared the big screen for the first time in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Speaking on the red carpet at the film’s UK premiere, the Hollywood A-lister said he would like to work with Pitt again – although they had no immediate plans to do so.

DiCaprio, 44, stars as Rick Dalton, an actor in a western TV series, while Pitt, 55, plays his stunt double Cliff Booth.

Their double act is set against the backdrop of the Manson murders of 1969.

Asked whether the pair had spoken about working together again, DiCaprio told PA: “Not in the foreseeable future. There’s no specific plan.

“But I tell ya, I’d love to work with him again. He’s an amazing partner.”

“We got to be able to step into the shoes of these characters. Quentin gave us such an incredible backstory.”

“Not only of the time period but these men’s history together and their relationship together.

“It felt like the first day on set we knew what that relationship was and we just kind of rolled from there.”

Although the film marks the first time the pair have starred in a feature-length film together, they did both appear in Martin Scorsese’s 16-minute short entitled The Audition, which was released in 2015.

Pitt, playing a fictionalised version of himself, made a cameo appearance.

DiCaprio said they had been brought together by Tarantino, whose invitation had been too good to refuse.

He added: “You give it your all and then you give it out to the world and then you hope people will receive it.

“And the fact that a lot of people are going to the theatres thus far is a positive sign, and it’s gotten some great feedback.

“But the truth is that any time Quentin Tarantino calls you to do anything you just sign up and say yes. You go for it.

“He’s one of those incredible, unique artists, who always does something interesting. No matter what.”

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood is released in UK cinemas on August 14.