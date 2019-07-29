Menu

Advertising

Sir Elton John celebrates 29 years of sobriety

Showbiz | Published:

The singer previously struggled with substance abuse.

Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John has celebrated 29 years of sobriety, saying he was “a broken man” before he sought help for substance abuse.

The singer-songwriter, 72, marked the milestone on social media, posting a picture on Instagram of a medallion he received for the achievement.

He wrote: “29 years ago today, I was a broken man.

“I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: ‘I need help’.”

The Rocketman also expressed his gratitude to those who had helped him with his recovery.

“Thank you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety,” he said.

“I am eternally grateful.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News