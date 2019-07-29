Love Island’s previous winners – where are they now?

This year’s winners of Love Island have been crowned after weeks of drama.

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea were named the series victors over Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

But after emerging triumphant from the villa, what is the true reality for the winners of the dating show?

Here is a look at how the previous couples to win Love Island have fared:

– Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

Dyer and Fincham were won the fourth series of Love Island in 2018 after being coupled up from the first episode.

The daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer and her pen salesman partner emerged as favourites to win early on.

However, in April this year, eight months after winning the show, they announced they were going their separate ways.

She is now dating Sammy Kimmence, the stockbroker she was reported to have dated before her stint on Love Island.

In a post on his Instagram Story at the time Fincham said “sometimes things aren’t meant to be”.

– Jess Hayes and Max Morley

Max and Jess were the first couple to win the show after it was revived in 2015, nine years after its predecessor, Celebrity Love Island, was axed.

Both forged careers on social media after the final, with Jess’s Instagram profile, followed by more than 350,000 people, describing her as a fashion and beauty influencer.

Former cricketer Max found work as a model after the show and appeared on another ITV reality programme, Ex On The Beach, in 2017.

On the romance front, things were less successful. Six weeks after walking away with the £50,000 prize money the couple split.

Both moved on romantically and Hayes has just welcomed her first baby, a boy named Presley James, with Dan Lawry.

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison, who also appeared in the first series, became the first couple from the show to have a baby together.

– Cara de La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

The 2016 winners brushed off marriage talk during their first interview after the show with ITV’s Lorraine Kelly.

But in December 2017 they took their relationship to another level when they welcomed their first child together, son Freddie-George.

Nathan shared the news on Instagram with a selfie in front of Cara, who appeared to be in labour.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby two weeks after separating, but reunited weeks before the birth.

They tied the knot this year and showed off their wedding in a spread with OK! magazine.

– Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

Kem and Amber (Ian West/PA)

The winners from 2017, the first couple to have sex on the programme, announced their split in December 2017 in a joint statement.

Post-villa, she landed a lucrative contract with fashion label Motel, and has presented on programmes including Good Morning Britain.

Kem appeared on Dancing On Ice, had his own spin-off show with fellow Love Island star Chris Hughes, and released a rap single.

Offering frank advice to the latest winning pair, she told The Sun: “Kem and I realised we weren’t meant to be after just one week of the series ending.

“But I thought by splitting up I was going to break the nation’s hearts and he felt the same.”

Davies also dazzled in the West End, making her debut in the 9 To 5 musical.