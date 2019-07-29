Love Island’s Jordan backs ‘Mr Whippy’ Tommy Fury to win show with Molly-Mae

Jordan Hames has backed Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague to win Love Island, describing the boxer as “Mr Whippy”.

The couple will battle it out to be crowned winners of the ITV2 show on Monday night, alongside Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, and Ovie Soko and India Reynolds.

Hames, who was axed from the show last week after splitting from Anna Vakili, said he thought his friend was besotted with Instagram influencer Molly-Mae.

When you wake up and realise it's the FINAL TODAY ? We'll see you at 9pm on @ITV2 as we crown your winners of #LoveIsland 2019! ? pic.twitter.com/J7vSYlwTr6 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2019

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “I think Tommy is Mr Whippy so I will stick with them two to win it.”

He added: “I’ve lived with Tommy 24 hours a day and I think he’s smitten with Molly and I think it’s the same for her as well.

“For any couple in there the real test is on the outside and there will be a lot of tests but I do think they are genuine, 100%.”

Jordan recently reunited with Anna after their explosive split during an expletive-ridden row in the villa, which came as a result of Jordan expressing interest in India just two days after asking Anna to be his girlfriend.

Their meeting, shown on Love Island spin-off Aftersun, once again descended into shouting and finger-pointing, but Jordan said: “I think that the emotions were really raw at the time. When the whole conversation went down it was quite aggressive, but since then we have spoken off camera and we are civil now, and I think in the future we will definitely be friends.”

Anna still can’t believe how her relationship with Jordan ended… #LoveIslandAftersun pic.twitter.com/9GGwAzQM4q — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 28, 2019

Sunday night’s episode saw the contestants reunited with their families as their parents and siblings visited them in the villa.

Molly-Mae burst into tears as she was greeted by her mother and sister, while Ovie became emotional when he was visited by his brother and cousin.

The episode also saw Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan axed from the show, after islanders voted for one couple to be dumped.

The live final will see the remaining couples compete for the £50,000 prize money.

Series host Caroline Flack spoke about her nerves ahead of the final as she shared a photo of herself with voiceover host Iain Stirling.

She wrote on Instagram: “It’s our 5th final but I couldn’t be more nervous if I tried … shout out to all the production team, who work so hard, for making such a wonderful series … shout out to Iain who is the flavour and has made me laugh more than ever this year … and a big shout out to our islanders … we love you all …

“But the question is … who is gonna win?????? It could be any of them.”

The Love Island final takes place on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday.