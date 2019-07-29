Liam Gallagher: Noel deserves what he gets in Lewis Capaldi row

Liam Gallagher has said his brother Noel “deserves what he’s getting” in his spat with Lewis Capaldi.

Noel has been embroiled in a row with Scottish singer-songwriter Capaldi in recent weeks, after he claimed not to know who the chart-topper was as he decried the state of modern music.

The Oasis star also said Capaldi’s homeland of Scotland was “like a third world country” and compared the singer to Star Wars character Chewbacca.

Noel Gallagher (Matt Crossick/PA)

Capaldi, 22, then donned a mask of the Wookiee for his set on the main stage of TRNSMT.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show with Phil Taggart, Liam said Noel was “getting beaten in a lot of arenas these days”, including in his feud with Capaldi, and that he “deserves what he’s getting at the moment”.

Liam – who has been involved in a bitter feud of his own with his brother since Oasis’s acrimonious split in 2009 – went on: “Listen, he wouldn’t mess with me, this Lewis Cap-whatever he’s called because I’m vicious but Zen at the same time.

“I met him (Capaldi) and he was cool and I’m glad he’s sticking it to our kid because our kid started it.”

Lewis Capaldi takes to the Main Stage wearing a Chewbacca mask (Lesley Martin/PA)

Liam also spoke a new wave of Oasis fans and said he was pleased he was still around to see it.

“Only a few bands get to that place where it goes round in a cycle – you’re either dead or you never notice it, like Nirvana, The Beatles and The Stones – but I’m very pleased and happy that I’m still alive to witness it, seeing young people at the gigs is amazing,” said the star, 46.

“I’m not one of them people that people have got to jump up and down at our gigs anyway because when I go to a gig I don’t jump up and down and I’m still having a good time.

“You can go to a gig and stand still and still be into it, but it is nice to see some youth down at the front pogoing, if that’s what they want to do.”