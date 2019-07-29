James McAvoy’s Cyrano de Bergerac to open Jamie Lloyd West End season

A production of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring James McAvoy in the title role, will be the opening production of the Jamie Lloyd Company’s new West End season.

The X-Men star and the director have previously worked together on productions of The Ruling Class and Macbeth at Trafalgar Studios, and Three Days Of Rain at the Apollo Theatre.

McAvoy first announced that he would take on the role in 2017, when he shared a photograph of him reading the script while wearing a prosthetic version of de Bergerac’s famously large nose.

He said: “This is a role I’ve been desperate to explore for donkey’s years. Can’t wait.”

The play, adapted by Martin Crimp from Edmond Rostand’s French version, will be the first in a new season directed by Lloyd at the Playhouse Theatre, which will see 15,000 tickets given away free to first-time theatre-goers.

There will also be 15,000 tickets available at £15 for key workers, under-30s, and those receiving Jobseeker’s Allowance or other government benefits.

Lloyd said: “I can’t wait to get back into the rehearsal room with James McAvoy, who shares my commitment to accessibility in the arts.

Advertising

“In a radical move for the West End, we will invite thousands of people who have never visited a theatre before to experience our work, performed by world-class actors, for free.

“That’s 15,000 completely free tickets across the season, thanks to our relationship with Ambassador Theatre Group and the new partnership with British Airways.

“Every day, we talk about making theatre more accessible to absolutely everyone, but, inspired by free museum and gallery entry, I believe that true and meaningful access actually means free tickets.

“I hope that this inspires other theatre companies and producers to investigate similar schemes in the future, changing the landscape of West End theatre forever.”

Cyrano de Bergerac will run at the Playhouse Theatre from November 27 until February 29 2020, with opening night on December 6.