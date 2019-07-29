Four couples to battle it out during Love Island’s live final

Four couples will battle it out to be crowned winners of Love Island 2019, with Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague tipped as favourites.

After about eight weeks of dumpings and drama, the winners will be announced during Monday night’s highly-anticipated live final on ITV2.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea and Ovie Soko and India Reynolds are also contending for the £50,000 prize money.

Love Island host Caroline Flack (Matt Crossick/PA)

Bookmakers have named Tommy and Molly-Mae as frontrunners, with Ladbrokes offering odds of 1/2 as of Sunday.

Basketball player Ovie and model India were not far behind, with odds of 15/8.

Tommy, brother of professional boxer Tyson Fury, was one of the first islanders to enter the villa. Molly-Mae followed soon after, as the first female bombshell sent in to shake things up.

The Love Island final takes place at 9pm on ITV2 on Monday.